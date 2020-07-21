Judd Skinner joins Queensborough National Bank & Trust

Queensborough National Bank & Trust welcomes new commercial banker Judd Skinner.

“We are proud to introduce and welcome commercial banker Judd Skinner to the Queensborough family. He will be focused on expanding and strengthening the comprehensive financial care we deliver to the Statesboro community and our customers we also know as friends., said Dagan Sharpe, Queens-borough’s director of Financial Management Group.”

Skinner is a Statesboro native and attended Statesboro High School and Georgia Southern University. He began his banking career in 2014 with Wells Fargo and has been with Renasant Bank the past three years as a commercial relationship officer.

Skinner is on the United Way Board of Directors and has participated in its Citizens Review Panel. He is an active member of Kiwanis and was a celebrity dancer in the 2018 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to benefit Safe Haven.

A recipient of the Statesboro Herald’s 2019 20 Under 40, Skinner is married to his high school sweetheart. They live in Statesboro with their 6-month-old son and their chocolate lab, Nelli. The Skinners are members of First Baptist Church Statesboro.