Bulloch County’s first baby of 2023 was born Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced that Journi, a baby girl, made her arrival at 4:38 a.m. on Jan. 2.

“We wish the new parents, Shakera and Michael, and their family good health, wellness and happiness for many years to come,” said Jaime Riggs, director of Marketing at the hospital. “Congratulations on delivering a healthy and beautiful New Year's baby girl here at EGRMC.”