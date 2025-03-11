Interim manager Cindy Steinmann to resign April 9

Interim County Manager Cindy Steinmann sent a letter of resignation Friday to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners that will become effective April 9. Steinmann had served in an interim role since Dec. 3, following the resignation of Tom Couch, who had been county manager since 2004. Steinmann joined the county staff as a management analyst in December 2014, then was promoted to special projects manager in 2018 and to assistant county manager in the spring of 2021. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve the residents of Bulloch County for over 10 years," Steinmann said in a statement she emailed Monday afternoon. "I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished during my tenure, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team of public servants."