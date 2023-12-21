Hyundai training area students

South Effingham High School in Guyton will partner with the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant to use the high school’s Agriculture Mechanics Lab as a training area for potential workers at the plant.

Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle mass-production plant is currently under construction in Bryan County and is expected to begin production in 2025.

Dr. Brent Stubbs, head of Learning & Development at the Metaplant, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying in a release from Hyundai: “We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of the Effingham County School District and SEHS to provide a space where we can conduct critical welding training in preparation for the opening of our plant. We know this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship.”

In addition to utilizing South Effingham’s facilities for training purposes, the collaboration will involve Hyundai trainers and managers speaking with Effingham County School District students about possible careers in high-tech manufacturing, the release said.

Dr. Yancy Ford, superintendent for Effingham schools, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Hyundai, aiming for a lasting partnership that mutually benefits Hyundai, our students and our community.”

“The partnership exemplifies the shared commitment between (the Metaplant) and its local education partners to catalyze positive change within the academic community and society at large,” the release stated.

“By offering an available workspace to (Hyundai), SEHS is providing its students exposure to experts in the field of automotive manufacturing as well as to a potential career pathway.”