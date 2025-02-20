Huey's on S. Main set to open

After a complete remodel, Huey’s will bring its New Orleans-flavored cuisine from River St. in Savannah to South Main St. in Statesboro with the restaurant’s grand opening at 4 p.m. Friday.

Located on the site of Quality Inn & Suites, Huey’s promises the muffulettas, po boys, crawfish and, of course, beignets will be authentic and be as tasty as the same specialties in Savannah.

Formerly Manny's Grille and Main Street Bar & Grill, the new restaurant's owners – the same ones who opened the Savannah Huey's – say the menu will be similar, but have a few dishes that will be for Statesboro only.



