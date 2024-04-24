Huey Magoo’s to open April 29

Huey Magoo’s is set to offer “The Filet Mignon of Chicken” at its Statesboro restaurant beginning Monday, April 29.



The local eatery in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center next to Publix will be the 61st Huey Magoo’s restaurant to open in the U.S. The company, which was founded in 2004 and is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., operates in 12 states from Florida to as far west as Nevada and north to Ohio. The Statesboro location will be the 27th Huey Magoo’s to open since September 2022.

“Folks are going to love our chicken,” said manager Jarrod Ellis, a Statesboro native who also has managed local restaurants Wild Wing Café and Patterson’s Station 67.

Among the tenders, sandwiches, wraps and salads on the menu, Ellis said his favorite item is the Magoo’s Sandwich, which features the “Filet Mignon of Chicken.”

In fact, Huey Magoo’s applied for and won federal registration for the trademarked phrase, “The Filet Mignon of Chicken.”

“The chicken tender is the best I’ve tasted and our Signature Magoo’s sauce is made in-house every day and is something special,” Ellis said.

With a number of options to choose from, Ellis, who graduated from Bible Baptist Academy, offered his take on what separates Huey Magoo’s from other area eateries that specialize in chicken.

“The family experience you get from Huey Magoo’s,” he said. “The way you are greeted in. The way the food is cooked. The way it is seasoned. It all reminds you of home.”

The Statesboro Huey Magoo’s has a full staff of 108 employees, Ellis said. But he encouraged anyone interested in a job to go online – https://hueymagoos.com/now-hiring-at-statesboro/ – and fill out an application.





Wingstop coming to Statesboro

One of the largest wing specialty franchises – Wingstop – announced recently it would open a restaurant in Statesboro.

Opening next to Firehouse Subs and Peachtree Immediate Care on Gentilly Road, the Wingstop will be the 58th to open in Georgia. The closest Wingstop currently open is in Hinesville. There are two locations in Savannah, as well.

While work is ongoing prepping the restaurant, no opening date has been released.

Founded in Garland, Texas in 1994, Wingstop has more than 2,000 locations around the world.