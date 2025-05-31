Hometown Heroes 2025

All photos and text in 2025 Hometown Heroes were submitted by readers of the Statesboro Herald and edited by our staff for brevity and clarity.

Photos were resized and cropped for format purposes.

The Hometown Heroes special section was published in the May 22, 2025 print edition of the Statesboro Herald.

The Herald will post the Heroes submitted for this year in groups of four.





Maria Rea

As a migrant family intervention specialist for Bulloch County Schools, Maria Rea served migrant families and their children for many years and worked closely with many colleagues in our school system.

Widely admired by her fellow educators and members of our community, she recently retired and is currently experiencing critical health issues.

If ever there was a time to honor her with the spotlight, this is it.





Cody Cowart

Cody Cowart



Cody Cowart has been working in Public Safety for 10 years. He is a firefighter and EMT. Cody’s passion is helping the public and being active in his community.

He never meets a stranger and strives to support and encourage others.

He finds joy in helping, educating and protecting the public.





Vernetta Staten

Vernetta Staten



Vernetta Staten is a former Teacher of Year recipient who makes an impact in the classroom everyday.

My kids had the pleasure of having her and gaining life skills. She believes in the kids in the classroom and out. She is a role model and encourager to all.

She is a willing helper and always solution oriented. Not only is she an educator but lives a life of service to her community. She dedicates her time and energy to a multitude of community activity and service organizations.





Jessica Smith

Jessica Smith



Jessica has not only worked in OBGYN helping many women and treating all her patients like family, she has also served the community with all of her volunteer efforts.

She has helped raise money for cancer and participated in other local fundraising. Most recently, she actually saved a life at a local restaurant by doing CPR on a man who was unconscious after choking.

She is a hometown hero!