Haunted Forest returns to benefit Boys & Girls Club

Ghosts, goblins and clowns will be out in full force as the 2021 Haunted Forest returns to Statesboro tonight and Sunday and next week – Wednesday through Halloween night on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The event, presented by Willingway, will be held behind The Clubhouse, 2704 Old Register Road in Statesboro, from 8 p.m. until midnight each night.

General admission is $10 a person, and all proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County.

The Haunted Forest dates back to 1980, when "Mouse" Blankenbaker, then a professor of recreation and leisure studies at Georgia Southern University, launched the event with the help of students in her planning program class. The forest became a campus tradition until Blankenbaker's retirement in 2003.

In 2009, Willingway Hospital and the Boys and Girls Club partnered to revive the Haunted Forest and re-establish the event’s long history and tradition in Statesboro. Each year, the Forest ensures a “fun and frightful” experience for thousands of patrons.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online. To buy online, go to: https://bgcbulloch.org/haunted-forest-2021-1