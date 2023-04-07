Gulfstream expansion will create 1,600 jobs

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced Thursday the selection of Chatham County for an expansion that will bring 1,600 new jobs and $150 million in capital investment to the area.

The projects include the construction of a new Gulfstream Customer Support service center and the expansion of Gulfstream’s manufacturing facility for the Gulfstream G400, Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600 aircraft. All will be built near the company’s headquarters adjacent to the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

“Since joining the Savannah community in 1967, Gulfstream has set itself apart as a leader in the aviation industry while creating thousands of jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “This announcement is further evidence of their valued partnership with our state.”

Gulfstream flew the first purpose-built business aircraft in 1958 and relocated to Savannah in 1967. Today more than 3,000 aircraft are in service around the world. Gulfstream currently employs more than 11,000 in Chatham County.

“More than 55 years ago, Gulfstream Aerospace chose Savannah as its home,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “Over the course of that time, they have become a major part of the Savannah region by investing in their facilities, creating high wage jobs and giving back to the community through many initiatives and partnerships. We know today’s announcements were competitive projects and we thank Gulfstream for once again choosing Savannah.”