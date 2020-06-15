GS multimedia earns 4 Emmy nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter has recognized Georgia Southern University’s Multimedia Development Center with two professional Emmy award nominations.

Nominated for the Emmy awards are Art Berger, “Best Technical Director” for Georgia Southern football, baseball and basketball, and Ben Powell, “Best Technical Director” for Georgia Southern basketball.

Berger, director of the Center, said the nominations are a result of a collaborative effort among the student and staff team.

Berger said the Multimedia Development Center mission is to provide students with professional opportunities and deliver excellence in media programming.

Students working at the Center receive hands-on experience delivering more than 150 live streaming events a year, including commencement and Georgia Southern football.

“We are very proud of our collaboration with Georgia Southern Athletics and our two Technical Director 2019-2020 Emmy award nominations,” Berger said.

“These awards reflect the quality and the outstanding dedication of our students and our staff in delivering high-quality ESPN programming. We are extremely proud of our continued excellence in bringing Emmy level ESPN programming to Georgia Southern University.”

The Multimedia Development Center has previously received 18 Emmy nominations, as well as five professional wins for best director, best sports director and best technical director, and two Emmy awards for best audio production with the Georgia Southern Symphony.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a professional organization for individuals in the television and broadcasting industry.