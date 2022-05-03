Glennville Sweet Onion Festival set for Saturday, May 14

The Glennville Sweet Onion Festival will be held Saturday, May 14, on Barnard Street, from Hwy. 301 to Tillman Street.

The day begins with a 1-mile run at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 3.1-mile run at 8 a.m., leaving from Southern Medical Group on Hwy. 301 S. Veterans Blvd.

The festival opens downtown at 9 a.m. with more than 100 craft vendors exhibiting and over 15 food booths, with fried sweet onion rings and blooming onions included. Bagged Vidalia sweet onions will be available for purchase, courtesy of Bland Farms, with proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. Also, G&R Farms will be selling bagged onions.

A 10 a.m. parade will travel down Barnard Street, leaving from South Tattnall Middle School, and then turning left on Hwy. 301 South. U.S.

At the Stage at Barnard, a brief program at noon will recognize the Largest Onion Contest winners and run winners along with the reigning Miss Georgia Sweet Onion Queen Peighton White.

Entertainment follows at 12:30 p.m. with the World Champion Turtle races included at 2 p.m.

The festival ends at 5 p.m.

Bleachers are provided for stage viewing, but festival attendees may bring their own chairs as well.

During the afternoon, children can enjoy inflatables (unlimited jumping for just $10 all day), petting zoo, a train ride ($3 per child), and pony rides. These are located in the grassed area behind the food booths.

To cap the day, a gospel sing will be held at 7 p.m. that evening at the Glennville City Auditorium, featuring the Sammy Glass Family, the Bland Family, and other gospel groups ($10 at the door).

For more information, contact Shellie Smith, Executive Director of the Glennville Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the Festival, at (706) 970-5738 or (912) 654-1616, or visit the Festival website at glennvillesweetonion.com