Georgia Supreme Court considers legal restrictions on gun carry for adults under 21

ATLANTA — Nearly 200 years of legal precedent should not apply to a 20-year-old man who wants to carry a gun, his lawyer argued before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday. Thomas Stephens, who turns 21 next year, was denied a license to carry a handgun in public when he applied for one in Lumpkin County. He sued, and his case made it to the high court, which heard arguments by his lawyer and by the state attorney general's office. The state contends in a legal brief that the restrictions on adults under age 21 are "baked into the Georgia Constitution."