Georgia Southern sets another fundraising record

For the third consecutive year, Georgia Southern University supporters propelled the college to a record-breaking year of private fundraising.

According to a release from the university, total cash, pledges and in-kind gifts to Georgia Southern amounted to $23,831,604 during Fiscal Year 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. That surpasses the total from the previous year, which was a then record at $22.3 million.

The total was buoyed by the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, Inc., which raised a record $11.06 million in new pledges and outright gifts.

“As we soar into a very bright future for this university, record-breaking fundraising is a sign that Georgia Southern is not only strong now, but poised for even greater heights,” said university President Kyle Marrero. “We are endlessly thankful for the supporters, friends, alumni and donors who endorse our path forward and are stepping up to ensure our success.”

Donors helped with various projects and programs this past year, including: $1 million from Betty Foy Sanders for the Betty Foy Sanders School of Art with scholarships, travel and programmatic needs

$750,000 deferred gift for the Department of Biology to be used for student scholarships

23 newly created endowments

Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility for athletics

“Through unwavering dedication and the overwhelming generosity of our community, we have demonstrated the boundless potential of Eagle Nation in support of our students’ dreams and the university’s future,” said Georgia Southern Foundation Chair Mike Sanders.

Last year’s Athletic Foundation Chair Leonard Bevill added, “The impact of this achievement will ripple through generations, leaving an indelible mark on the trajectory of higher education and Georgia Southern. I am humbled and inspired by the collective spirit that has made this three-year milestone possible.”

The Erk Russell Fund, the Athletic Foundation's annual fund, continues to grow and saw donations of $3.2 million this fiscal year. Additionally, the Athletic Foundation received 58 major gift commitments this year, of $25,000 or greater to support Eagle Athletics.

Over the past three fiscal years, the Athletic Foundation has raised more than $27 million in support of Georgia Southern Athletics. This total is the largest three-year fundraising window in department history.

“It’s clear that Georgia Southern University’s power to transform lives and communities is making a positive impression with our private supporters,” said Trip Addison, vice president of Advancement, noting that more than 3,600 alumni were among the supporters this past year. “I am grateful for the welcome reception we are receiving when we ask people to join in our effort to help support our students and the work they and our faculty are doing.”



