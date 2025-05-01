Georgia Southern professor Dr. Larisa Elisha will offer free violin recital on Saturday

The Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music will present a free Faculty Violin Recital, featuring internationally-acclaimed violinist Dr. Larisa Elisha and Dr. Cameron Fuhrman on piano, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, in the Carol A. Carter Recital Hall on the Georgia Southern University campus.

The program of violin-piano masterpieces includes Johannes Brahms’s Scherzo in C minor (from "F-A-E Sonata"), Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23, by Ludwig van Beethoven, Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108, by Johannes Brahms and Manuel Ponce’s Estrellita (“the little star”).

Russian-American violinist, Dr. Elisha, is an internationally acclaimed soloist, chamber musician and pedagogue. She has performed and taught extensively throughout Russia, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Holland, Norway, Taiwan, Lithuania, Israel and the United States.

Currently, Dr. Elisha is Professor of Music and Coordinator of Upper String Studies at the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University, where she teaches violin, viola, chamber music, violin/viola Literature and method and pedagogy.

Dr. Cameron Fuhrman is a pianist, teacher and musical academic. Born in rural Central Oregon, she began taking piano lessons at 5 and teaching them at 11.

She has given solo, collaborative, and concerto performances across the United States and has received numerous awards for her teaching and research.

She lives in Savannah with her husband, Jacob, who is Director of Music at the Independent Presbyterian Church, and their daughter, Clara.



