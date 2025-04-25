Georgia Southern names new dean at Waters College of Health Professions

Georgia Southern University has named Scott Gordon, Ph.D., FACSM, as Dean of the Waters College of Health Professions.

According to a release from the university, Gordon brings decades of experience in academic leadership, interdisciplinary health education and student-focused innovation. He will take over as dean on Aug. 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gordon to Georgia Southern,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “His proven record of advancing health professions education, growing academic communities, and building meaningful partnerships will be an asset to our university and the region.”

Gordon most recently served as dean and professor at Arkansas State University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, where he led more than 125 faculty and 3,500 students across 40 programs. During his tenure, Gordon oversaw major growth in enrollment and program offerings, led multi-million-dollar facility enhancements and established new academic and clinical partnerships.

A U.S. Army veteran and Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, Gordon has held leadership roles at Kennesaw State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He holds a Ph.D. in Physiology with a minor in Gerontology from Penn State, and he completed postdoctoral training at both the University of Texas Medical School and the University of Missouri.

“I am highly honored to join the exceptional culture of Georgia Southern University and lead the Waters College of Health Professions at such an exciting time,” Gordon said. “In an age when societal health care needs are increasingly vital yet understaffed, I will work passionately alongside WCHP’s dedicated faculty, staff and students to further our commitment to excellence in education, research and community health outreach in Georgia and beyond.”

Georgia Southern’s Waters College of Health Professions offers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, rehabilitation sciences, diagnostic sciences, public health and more.



