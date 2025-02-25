Georgia bill to veto government rules isn't the same as DOGE

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate voted 33-21 on Monday to pass a bill that would give legislators a veto over significant regulations imposed by the executive branch, a move that has hampered safety efforts and environmental protections in other states. The bill is a priority of Lt. Gov Burt Jones, a Republican who is considering a run for governor in 2026. Jones on Monday again likened the bill to Elon Musk's effort to cut federal government spending and regulation, called the Department of Government Efficiency. But some supporters have backed away from the DOGE branding as an outcry against Musk's efforts has increased in recent weeks. "This bill is in the spirit of DOGE but functionally it is very different," said the bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming.