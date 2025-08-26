Two key lawyers — one a private attorney who was previously a federal prosecutor and the other a current state prosecutor — last week indicated that a GBI investigation into Bulloch County public works contracts involving Sand Creek Land Construction ended without finding any reason for criminal charges.
GBI probe of Bulloch rock hauling deals ends with no charges, 2 key lawyers say
County board approves 3 more contracts with commissioner's brother's company
