By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GBI probe of Bulloch rock hauling deals ends with no charges, 2 key lawyers say
County board approves 3 more contracts with commissioner's brother's company
Commissioner's brother - probe ends
Jim Durham, at lectern, now a private-practice attorney and previously a federal prosecutor here in the Southern District of Georgia, speaks on behalf of Clay Conner, behind him, and Conner's company, Sand Creek Land Construction, during the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 19. (AL HACKLE/staff)
Two key lawyers — one a private attorney who was previously a federal prosecutor and the other a current state prosecutor — last week indicated that a GBI investigation into Bulloch County public works contracts involving Sand Creek Land Construction ended without finding any reason for criminal charges.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter