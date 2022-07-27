GBI arrests Metter man in shooting death of 15-year-old

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Metter man in a June 14 shooting incident in Metter that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the GBI, Michael Mincy, 34, of Metter is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, 15. Mincy was booked into the Candler County Jail.

On June 14, the Metter Police Department requested assistance with a shooting that that night.

Information indicated that at 7:24 p.m., Metter officers responded to a 911 call on North Leroy Street regarding a dispute over a missing dog.

According to a GBI release from June 15, a few minutes later, another 911 caller advised they heard what sounded like kids fighting. Officers investigated that incident and departed once the situation was resolved.

But at 9:13 p.m. later that night, officers were dispatched to the same area after multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired and people being shot.

The 15-year-old was found shot and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The 14-year-old girl also was shot and was taken to a local hospital, according to the GBI.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips also may be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.