Garfield man charged in Nov. 28 murder

Statesboro police arrested a Garfield man Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting Nov. 28, 2020 in Statesboro.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said Cecil Darryl Kelly of Fox Lane in Garfield faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies in the shooting death of 19-year-old Morice Shiggs of Sylvania on Rucker Lane in Statesboro.

On Nov. 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Statesboro officers responded to a residential area on Rucker Lane for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the parking lot. Despite medical efforts, the victim died of his injuries.

Det. Dustin Cross headed up the investigation and Kelly, 20, was taken into custody Thursday. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further action.

Any information about the case can be forwarded directly to Akins or Detective Cross at (912) 764-9911 or anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.