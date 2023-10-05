First Friday Ag Night Out set for 5:30 p.m. Friday

The annual First Friday Ag Night Out, jointly hosted by the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, returns to East Main Street this Friday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

A section of East Main from the courthouse to Railroad Street will be closed to traffic 3 p.m.-9 p.m. to accommodate the event from set-up through clean-up.

The Chamber of Commerce, the DSDA and sponsoring businesses present Ag Night Out to promote agribusiness as the top industry in Bulloch County and the region and provide a family-friendly fun and educational evening, open to the public, in downtown Statesboro. State-of-the-art tractors and other farm equipment used by local farmers and available from local equipment dealers will be on display.

Participants can learn more about the chamber’s “ag partners” while listening to music performed live by The Ripleys. There will be a farm-themed costume contest for children in two age brackets: 0-5 and 6-10 years old.

Ag Night Out also features a variety of locally grown foods, educational farm exhibits and farm animals. Around 50 vendors and a Party Harbor bouncy attraction are expected, according to the DSDA.