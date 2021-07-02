Firecracker Fest 2021 is Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Folks are invited to celebrate the 245th birthday of the United States a day early with the 2021 Firecracker Fest set for Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at Mill Creek Regional Park. The event is presented by the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department and Synovus.

The annual free event will include several inflatables, live music and community exhibitions, as well as the traditional frog jumping contest.

For the finale, Briggs and Stratton will sponsor the fireworks show, which will take place around 9:15 p.m.

“The Firecracker Fest is a great event for everyone in our community and we are proud to be able to host once again,” said Eddie Canon, director of the Recreation Department. “We will do everything we can to help our guests have a safe, fun Independence Day celebration.”

The event could not be possible without the support of many sponsors and the community, Canon said.

This year’s Firecracker Fest is sponsored by Synovus, Briggs and Stratton, Coca-Cola, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Brickhouse Live, Blanchard Equipment and Statesboro Golf Carts.



