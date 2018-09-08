Fatal crash claims life of 5-year-old

A five-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning in a crash after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

Thomas Childs, 19, of Statesboro, was traveling on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, heading south,, when he failed to stop at a red traffic light and “T-boned” a vehicle driven by Melonie White, 35, of Statesboro, said Georgia State Patrol Post 45 Cpl. Josh Riddle.

There were two other adults in White’s car – Destiny Key, 20, and Katherine Key, whose age was unavailable at report time, he said. In addition to the five-year-old girl, a juvenile boy was also in White’s car. Childs was alone in his vehicle.

Katherine Key was airlifted to a Savannah hospital and all others involved were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Riddle said. The five-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, said Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

Riddle is with the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT), which is investigating the accident. Charges may be pending.