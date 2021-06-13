An Evening for the K9s was held June 5 at The Oak Room in Statesboro, raising $150,000 in support for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. Forty-six states were represented at the event, with 25 K9 teams from across the country in attendance as well.

Sgt. Mark Tappan of Alpharetta, Georgia is shown with his K9 partner, Mattis. The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Statesboro, raising awareness and providing equipment for active K9s across the state, as well as providing for retired K9s.

Emma Stanford, of Emma Loves K9s, was on hand to present her donation of $1,050 to the foundation. The foundation has provided ballistic vests, heat alarms, medical kits, K9 inserts, Narcan, training equipment and training, medical assistance and food for retired K9s, and more. It also has honored fallen K9s.

For more information or to support the foundation, go online at www.gapolicek9foundation.org. You can also find them on Facebook, @gpk9f.