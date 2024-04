Locals flocked to the farmstand on US Highway 301 South for Easter egg hunts, food, produce, hay rides and a visit with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 30.

Ready, set go! Children break out from the start of the 3-6 age group hunt Franklin's Farm Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, March 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Six thousand eggs containing goodies and a few tickets for prizes furnished by local businesses were hidden for multiple age-appropriate hunts — including grown-ups!

Kanaeja Winn, 11, top, sister Jariyah Winn, 10, left, and cousin Kamia Winn, 8, entertain each other while waiting for their turn to hunt for goodies and prizes. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Kalan Lamb, 6, celebrates finding a coveted golden egg on Saturday. Lamb's prized egg garnered him a battery-powered toy tractor with a trailer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Aaliyah Barber, 4, waits in line with mom Tia Stancil to see the Easter Bunnny during Franklin's Farm Easter Egg-Stravaganza. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ava Burke, 5, makes her way to some open space amid the rush during the Franklin's Farm Easter Egg-Stravaganza. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff