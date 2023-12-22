East Georgia State College receives $25,000 donation

The East Georgia State College Foundation recently received a $25,000 gift from the Mill Creek Foundation. The gift was made in memory of long-time EGSC Foundation Trustee and Mill Creek Foundation Chairman Denny Key.

Key served on the Board of Trustees of the EGSC Foundation for more than 20 years.

According to a release from East Georgia, his leadership as chairman helped “the college grow and expand, while still holding true to the strong roots that anchor the mission of providing a quality education at an affordable price to all. He had a vision for the future that supported new ideas and innovation. Denny was always willing to go the extra mile to see that EGSC was successful.”

At the December Foundation Board Meeting, Wade Johnson, chair of the Mill Creek Foundation, presented the gift and spoke about Key’s dedication to the college and making the community a better place.

Denny Key



Harley Smith, vice president for Institutional Advancement, thanked Johnson and the other Mill Creek Foundation members for remembering Key by donating the gift to East Georgia.

“Denny Key had a true servant’s heart. He cared about his community, the people in the community, and East Georgia State College,” Smith said. “At EGSC, we are so thankful for the relationship Denny helped build between the College and the Mill Creek Foundation. Denny and Mill Creek have supported the College in many ways, and we plan to use this gift in Denny’s memory to help support the College and our students just like Denny did for over 20 years.”

Key was past president of Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), past president and board member of the Chamber of Commerce, president of Swainsboro Bank Shares, past chairman of Citizens Bank Board of Directors, vice president and manager of CBS insurance with Citizens Bank. He was also a past member of the Swainsboro Jaycees.

Key was a lifetime member of First Methodist Church of Swainsboro, where he was a Sunday School teacher and served on many boards.



