East Georgia St. names Harley Smith VP

East Georgia State College announced Friday that Harley Strickland Smith was named vice president for Institutional Advancement.

According to a release from the college, Smith will provide leadership and strategic focus in her new role to further the college’s development, alumni relations, marketing communications and engagement. She will work with the EGSC Foundation and its members to implement strategies to increase private funding for college programs and capital needs, as well as secure gifts from private foundations and government sources.

“Harley has already served in several leadership positions at EGSC over the years,” said Dr. David Schecter, president of EGSC. “Her work in Advancement and Community Relations has been stellar. She knows our students well, having been one herself, appreciates and respects the role of faculty and staff, and brings a passion for all things local to the new position.”

Smith was born and raised in Evans County and after graduating high school, she attended East Georgia State College in Statesboro before moving on to Georgia Southern University.

She was a cum laude graduate of Georgia Southern, majoring in journalism and minoring in public relations. Smith is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in nonprofit management from Georgia Southern University. She will graduate in May.

“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the Institutional Advancement Department at East Georgia State College,” Smith said. “I fell in love with this college, the community, the faculty, and the staff when I first stepped foot on the campus as a student. It is a blessing to be able to work at the college that changed my life and helps change the lives of others each day.”

During her time at EGSC, she has also held the roles of coordinator of the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center and, most recently, director of Institutional Advancement and Community Relations. She was named STAR Staff of the Year in 2020.

Smith is a member of the Swainsboro Rotary Club, Leadership Emanuel Class of 2022, The Camilla Foundation, the Evans Region College and Career Academy, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Wine, Women and Shoes Event Board. Smith is married to Kaleb Smith, and they reside in Statesboro.