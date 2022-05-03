East Georgia cuts ribbon on GS campus location

The East Georgia State College Statesboro location recently held its ribbon cutting and open house at its new location on the Georgia Southern University campus.



EGSC-Statesboro completed renovations and moved into the Nessmith-Lane Building on the GS campus in January. The event was held to celebrate the new location and give guests a look around at the newly renovated facility.

East Georgia President Dr. David Schecter welcomed everyone to the event and spoke about the history of EGSC-Statesboro.

He thanked the many people and organizations that joined together to make the new building a reality. Georgia Southern’s President Dr. Kyle Marrero spoke along with University System of Georgia Regent Everett Kennedy, State Sen. Billy Hickman and Statesboro Mayor Pro Tem Shari Barr.

Noah Kamsler, the interim EGSC-Statesboro director spoke about the many benefits the new location will offer students including being on Georgia Southern’s campus and being able to use the many resources the campus offers.

After the ceremony, the community toured the facility with faculty and staff.

The new space offers offices for faculty and staff, an Academic Center for Excellence, classrooms and convenient access to Georgia Southern’s campus.

Also, East Georgia State's physical location on the campus allows for an easier transfer pathway to Georgia Southern.

The two institutions launched the "Bobcat to Eagle Program" program last year to help the partnership and simplifies the process for progression to Georgia Southern for those students who start out at EGSC-Statesboro.



