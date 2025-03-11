Early voting for SPLOST ends Friday

In-person early voting ends Friday, for Bulloch County's SPLOST renewal special election. The referendum on whether to extend the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax six years for a projected $138 million revenue will conclude with next Tuesday, March 18 as Election Day. An intergovernmental agreement approved by the county Board of Commissioners and the city and town councils of Statesboro, Brooklet, Portal and Register in November proposed the SPLOST extension and set out how the revenue will be shared. If approved, the new six-year run of the tax will begin Oct. 1.