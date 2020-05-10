Drive begins Monday to benefit Safe Haven

Following a food drive for Christian Social Ministries last week held at the Holiday Inn Statesboro-University Area, next to Chili’s, the hotel will team up with Safe Haven for a goods drive during the upcoming week.

Running Monday through Friday, donations will be accepted at the Holiday Inn at 455 Commerce Drive to benefit the Statesboro women’s shelter.

To help the residents and clients of Safe Haven, requested items include: household cleaning products, kids’ snacks and drinks like boxed juice, undergarments and socks, blankets, and items used for personal hygiene or grooming such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and paper products.

Items may be dropped off at the hotel.

For more information about the drive, call (912) 489-4545.