Downtown Live to return with 6 shows in 2025

For the third consecutive year, The Tams will open the Downtown Live concert series on the East Main St. stage.

The City of Statesboro announced Monday the return of the series for 2025 with six shows running from April through June.

Like last year, the free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past two years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.

Downtown Live opens next week – Thursday, April 10 with The Tams. The Atlanta-based group has performed for audiences for more than 50 years. The Tams are known for their 60s and 70s chart-topping hits, including “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” and “What Kind of Fool,” bringing a blend of beach music and smooth soul that appeals to people of all ages.

On April 17, The Breakfast Club will play hits from the 80s. Formed in 1993, the group aims to capture the energy, creativity and spirit of live music and performances from the original MTV generation of the 1980s.

A month later, The Royals will make their Downtown Live debut on May 22 with a diverse playlist ranging from modern hits to the top charts of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Also returning for a third year in a row is Liquid Pleasure, who will perform on May 29. With crowd-pleasing covers of modern groups like the Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes, there’s a song or two for everyone to enjoy.

We Got The Beat comes to the East Main St. stage on June 12, with a long repertoire of music to perform, including songs from the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The final show of the 2025 season will feature 90’s Kids Superfly Tribute Band. Covering genres from pop, dance, grunge and a touch of hip-hop, 90s Kids Superfly Tribute helps bring the decade to life. With vibrant costumes, nostalgic props and high-energy performances, the show is a full-on 90s experience.

Folks are invited to grab their dancing shoes and lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro this spring. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram “Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.”

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.