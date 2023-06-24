‘Downtown Live’ returns June 29

The City of Statesboro’s “Downtown Live” summer concert series returns next week with The Grapevine Band. The free concerts are held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

The first concert of the series saw more than 1,000 people came to downtown June 1 to listen to The Tams. The Atlanta-based group had local folks literally dancing in the streets to their blend of beach and soul music.

The Grapevine Band is set to play Thursday, June 29, with an interactive show that pays homage to the music of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Founded in Macon, Georgia, in 1987, the 10-member group features a horn section that brings soul to their Motown, funk and classic rock covers.

Then for the Fourth of July week, the Swingin’ Medallions will take the stage July 6 with their signature beach music style. A southern tradition since 1962, the band was made famous by their hit album “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” in 1966. The band has been rocking and shagging ever since, adding new members along the way.

Downtown Live will cap the 2023 series with Liquid Pleasure on July 20. A band for more than 50 decades, Liquid Pleasure offers covers of modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

Admission to the concerts is free. Food trucks and beverage vendors are open at 5 p.m. on the days of the event, with several downtown restaurants also within walking distance of the concert stage. Downtown Live is a family-friendly event for all ages.

For more information, visit www.statesboroga.gov/downtownlive.

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions in partnership with Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, and the Averitt Center for the Arts. Community sponsors include Bulloch Solutions, Grice Connect, Coca-Cola, Synovus, Vandy’s BBQ, Franklin Chevrolet, Franklin Toyota, Bulloch County NAACP, Capital Gaines Enterprises, LLC, and Integrated Power Connections, Inc.