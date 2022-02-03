Downtown Date Night set for Friday on West Main

The F1RST Friday event this week offers a sweet evening for couples to enjoy. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Downtown Date Night is set for Friday on West Main St. from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Date Night provides an evening of shopping and strolling down West Main, while enjoying food, music and art. The event features food vendors, food trucks and a s’mores station where you can share sweet treats. Local shops also will take part in the special night.

“There are new businesses on West Main and the community needs to experience all of them,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director for the Downtown Authority. “Some of them include Vino 1910, House of Luxe, Lucy’s on Main. There is also a beautiful mural that is being painted on the wall of the Whitaker Black Box Theater.”

DJ Randy will provide music during the evening and couples also have a chance to stop by the Rosengart Gallery on "Date Night" at 41 West Main Street and enjoy the John Givens Exhibit. The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 26, with the Statesboro Regional Art Association sharing their gallery space.

West Main will close to traffic at 4:30 p.m., but many businesses will stay open late, as well as offe special promotions for couples.

“This is a great way to familiarize yourself with our downtown shops and interact with the downtown culture,” Muldrew said.

First Fridays are made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Tormenta FC, McKeithen’s True Value, CORE Credit Union, Morris Bank, Statesboro Properties, Zaxby’s, Georgia Power, McLendon Enterprises, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca Cola, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Colony Bank, Party Harbor,Via Media and Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912)764-7227 or by email at mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.