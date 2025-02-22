Crime Suppression Team investigation leads to multiple arrests

Three men face multiple drug charges following a Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team investigation into the illegal sale of controlled substances occurring at an apartment on Stambuk Lane in Statesboro.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation led to a search warrant being obtained and executed by Suppression Team investigators and BCSO K9 deputies. The search warrant yielded large quantities of marijuana, US Currency and firearms, the release stated.

This case is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said he encourages citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of suspected drug activity. All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly, he stated in the release.

The following persons were arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail:





Lamine Koumare

o Sale of Marijuana (3 Counts)

o Unlawful Use of Communication Facility (3 Counts)

o Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

o Possession of Firearm During Commission of Certain Felonies

o Possession of Drug Related Objects

Lamine Koumare



· Jaden Thrower

o Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

o Possession of Firearm During Commission of Certain Felonies

o Possession of Drug Related Objects

Jaden Thrower



· Isaiah Anderson

o Possession of Marijuana less than one Ounce

o Possession of Drug Related Objects

o Wanted Person (Fayetteville PD)

Isaiah Anderson



Also, arrest warrants were issued for Cameron Isaiah Hunter in connection to this case.

Cameron Isaiah Hunter

