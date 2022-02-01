County: No development plans known for 301 at 46

Drivers passing the Georgia Route 46 intersection with U.S. Highway 301 east of Register can’t help noticing – and wondering about – the clearing of trees that occurred there in recent weeks.

But the Bulloch County government has received no applications for zoning changes, variances or building permits at this location, said County Manager Tom Couch. The Statesboro Herald asked him about this last week, then asked Tuesday if that lack of permits or known plans remains the case.

“I have spoken with the Planning Office, and no permit or any other development application has been filed,” Couch replied in an email.

Last week, he said he had heard nothing officially or even informally of anyone wanting to build there.

“Officially, we only know that timber has been cleared,” Couch stated Tuesday.

At this point the newspaper has not contacted the property owners. The Bulloch County Board of Tax Assessors interactive database and map identify 348 acres around the intersection, including parcels fronting the highways on all four corners, as property of Williams Farms c/o (care of) Ryan LLC, which has a post office box address in Houston, Texas.