Community vigil to be held for Landyn Wilkerson and Emily Grace Mayo on June 4

All members of the community are invited to gather for a vigil honoring the lives of two local children, 4-year-old Landyn Wilkerson and 9-year-old Emily Grace Mayo who tragically lost their lives in unrelated incidents last week in Bulloch County.

Organized by the city of Statesboro, the vigil will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, on the lawn of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

Mayo was killed in a shooting incident May 27 in Brooklet Park. Wilkerson was killed by a gunshot at a Statesboro apartment on May 30.

"As a father and as your mayor, I am heartbroken,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “There are no words that can take away the pain of these losses, but I want the families to know this: Statesboro stands with you. We mourn with you. We are holding you close in prayer, thought, and love."

McCollar hopes The event will serve as a time for the community to “come together in remembrance and support for the families, friends and loved ones of Landyn and Emily Grace.”

The ceremony will include moments of reflection, candle lighting and tributes from local leaders and community members.

“This vigil is an opportunity for our community to show its unwavering support and compassion. We hope this gathering will provide comfort and strength to all who are grieving,” McCollar said.

East Main Street will be closed to traffic starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in preparation for the event.