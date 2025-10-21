Come get a free tree

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful will hold a Community Tree Giveaway on Friday, Oct. 24, from 3–6 p.m. at the Statesboro Food Bank on Miller Street, off Northside Drive.

The event is made possible through the Georgia Forestry Commission and Georgia Tree Council's ReLeaf Grant program funded by the USDA Forest Service.

According to a release from Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the public is invited to pick up a free native tree to plant in their yard or neighborhood while supplies last.

"The giveaway aims to increase the community's tree canopy, promote environmental benefits, and encourage residents to take an active role in keeping Bulloch County green and beautiful," Timeka Shannon, coordinator for KSBB, wrote in the release.

Available tree species include Bald Cypress, Autumn Blaze Maple, Little Gem Magnolia and Swamp White Oak in seven-gallon containers or Eastern Redbud in 15-gallon containers. These trees were selected for their adaptability to local growing conditions, aesthetic value and environmental benefits.

"Planting a tree is one of the simplest and most impactful actions we can take to support a healthy and resilient community," Shannon said. "We're thrilled to offer residents the opportunity to help grow our tree canopy and give back to their neighborhoods at the same time."

Trees provide shade, improve air and water quality, support local wildlife and contribute to the beauty and character of Statesboro, Shannon said. This initiative is part of KSBB's effort to promote sustainability, beautification and community engagement.

For more information about the event, visit keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org.