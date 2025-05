Georgia Southern University held its 2025 Spring Commencement ceremony Tuesday morning, May 13, at Paulson Stadium.

Undergraduate and graduate students from the university’s College of Arts and Humanities, College of Science and Mathematics, Waters College of Health Professions, and Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health received their degrees.

FinThrive president and CEO Hemant Goel, a distinguished veteran of the healthcare software industry, offered the keynote address to graduates.