City, civic groups launch toy drive

The City of Statesboro, in partnership with several local groups, will host a toy drive to provide Christmas joy to families in need. The toy drive began Tuesday and will run through Thursday, Dec. 17.

“Every child in Statesboro should have the opportunity to share in the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “The holiday season can be a challenging time of year for families who are already struggling to make ends meet. It is our hope this toy drive will take that pressure off parents so they can spend more time making holiday memories with their children instead of worrying if Santa will be stopping by.”

Joining with the city in the toy drive are the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation.

The city and its partner organizations are seeking donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 16 years old. Citizens who are interested in donating can drop off a toy in the City Hall lobby located at 50 East Main Street, Statesboro, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once the toy donations have been received, the organizations will work with local agencies to identify families in need to distribute the toy donations to.

“Nothing pleases our sorority more than to be of service to our communities,” said Tanita Peak McDowell, president of the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “With your generous donations, you will be helping to meet the needs of so many local children. 2020 has been such a difficult year. Help us end the year on a good note by putting a few smiles on some faces!”