Car of missing woman found on Jenkins/Bulloch line

The vehicle of a Florida woman reported missing Feb. 20 was found Easter Sunday in a wooded area of eastern Jenkins County, near the Bulloch County line.

According to an email from a family member, and reported on several news sites, Colleen Paulissen Pool, 49, was last seen near her home of Homosassa, Fla., on Feb. 8. Homosassa is located on the west coast of Florida, about 75 miles north of Tampa.

She was reported as a missing adult to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 and an official missing person’s report was filed Feb. 20. Deputies in multiple states are searching for Pool.

The gray Honda Civic she was driving was found March 31, abandoned off Big Pine Road, which is just off Highway 25, about one mile from the Bulloch line inside Jenkins County.

Accord-ing to her family, she may be going by the name Colleen Pool or her maiden name Colleen Paulissen.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said she may be headed to Illinois or another midwest state.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at (888) 269-8477, the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (352) 249-2790, or the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 982-4211.



