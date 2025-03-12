Car fire forces 90-minute shutdown of part of Langston Chapel Road; watch video from scene

A car fire forced the shutdown of a portion of Langston Chapel Road for about 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Interim Capt. Ryan Marrow with the Statesboro Fire Department said a crew was dispatched for a vehicle fire on the side of Langston Chapel Road, just east of the Bulloch County recycling center, about 1:15 p.m.

“When we arrived, there was heavy involvement (of flames) in the engine,” Marrow said. “We had water on it probably within 30 to 45 seconds and shortly after that it was out.”

Marrow said no driver or owner of the car was onsite and he believes the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office contacted the registered owner based on the license plate.

Marrow said there was no obvious cause of the origin of the fire.

“I don't know if they were having mechanical issues and pulled over or what,” he said. “A lot of these fires are hard to determine, especially in engine compartments.”

Bulloch sheriff deputies closed off Langston Chapel between Lanier Drive and Burkhalter Road until about 2:30 p.m.

“We checked some hot spots to make sure everything was fully extinguished,” Marrow said.