Candidate meet & greet with barbecue Thursday

The Bulloch County Republican Party is offering an opportunity to eat barbecue and meet and talk with local candidates Thursday, April 21, 6-8 p.m. at its headquarters, 24 Joe Kennedy Boulevard, right behind Ogeechee Technical College of U.S. Highway 301 South.

Candidates expected to attend include Bulloch County State Court judge candidates, who are nonpartisan, and some of the Bulloch County Board of Education candidates, also nonpartisan, as well as Republican candidates for seats on the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, said Reid Derr, Bulloch County Republican Party chair.

The nonpartisan general election occurs along with the party primaries May 24, and in-person early voting will begin May 2.