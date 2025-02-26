Camden County deputy won't be charged for killing exonerated man during violent traffic stop

SAVANNAH — A Georgia sheriff's deputy won't face criminal charges for fatally shooting a Black man during a 2023 traffic stop that spiraled into a violent struggle, the district attorney who examined body-camera video and other evidence in the killing said Tuesday. Leonard Cure, 53, was killed just three years after Florida authorities had freed him from prison after serving 16 years for a crime he did not commit. A white deputy in Camden County, Georgia, pulled Cure over for speeding on Interstate 95 near the Florida line on Oct. 16, 2023. The deputy ordered Cure to get out of his pickup truck and shocked him with a stun gun when Cure refused to put his hands behind his back. Body- and dash camera video showed Cure was fighting back and had a hand at the deputy's throat when he was shot point-blank.