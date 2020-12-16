Calendar1217 2020

Today

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road, has been canceled due to the lack of agenda items.



Friday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will close on the following days: Friday at 3 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Sunday

ä DONUTS WITH Santa will be held Sunday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Dec. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 24–26. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.