Calendar1130 2021

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Importance of Maps in Genealogy,” will be held Tuesday at Eastside Cemetery beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Christmas Luncheon will be held Thursday at the Jones-Love Building, Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $15/person. For more information call Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112. Dr. Michael Braz will present a program of Christmas music.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä TINSEL and Tidings, a Holiday Art Market, will be held Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Plank & Tile, Highway 301 South.

ä ALL FIRED Up! Holiday Exhibition & Sale will be held Thursday–Saturday at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts, East Vine Street. Hours: Thursday, 2–8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. For more information call (912) 212-2787 or visit www.averittcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday

ä 5TH ANNUAL Christmas Parade & Festival will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., at Portal City Hall, downtown Portal. Line up for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be vendors.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä 15TH ANNUAL Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration, “Mistletoe & Memories,” will be held Dec. 6, 5–6:30 p.m., at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Donehoo Street. Activities include a tree lighting, holiday music, face painting, pet therapy and Santa.

ä GENEALOGY Q&A will be held Dec. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The program will be CASA and Christmas music. For more information or to RSVP by Dec. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.