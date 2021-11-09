Calendar1110 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Teachers Association will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The program will be dedicated to all veterans. For more information or to RSVP by Nov. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

ä TEEN DAY will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Saturday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Action Pact Bulloch County Senior Center, Granade Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cleaning Headstones at Eastside Cemetery,” will be held Nov. 16 at Eastside Cemetery beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at noon in the conference room of the airport. RSVP to Kathy Boykin at (912) 764-9083.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Nov. 18 (third Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.