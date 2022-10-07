Calendar1010 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä LISTENING SESSION for the southeast Bulloch residents will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages.

Tuesday

ä STATESBORO FIRE Tax District Review Committee will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Bulloch County Emergency Operations Center, Highway 301 North.

ä ADULT PUMPKIN Craft will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Wednesday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA Results,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HORROR TRIVIA will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 13 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE by the Zuzu African Acrobats will be held Wednesday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä BILINGUAL FAMILY Story Time will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Saturday

ä TEEN MAFIA Game will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18.



Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MANAGING DEBT Class will be held Oct. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.