Calendar1003 2023

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Properly Clean Gravestones,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will begin at noon. Program, “The Georgia Legislature and Literacy,” will be presented by Billy Hickman, Georgia representative. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä CHILDREN’S LEARNING Garden Program will meet on Thursdays through Nov. 30, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Meet at Heritage Pavilion. For grades K–5. To register contact Darrell at dl12182@georgiasouthern.edu or call (912) 478-1507.

Saturday

ä BENEFIT CONCERT for Georgia Kate Anderson will be held Saturday at Twin Oaks Vineyard, Kennedy Pond Road, Statesboro, beginning at 1 p.m. Musical guests include Clayton Hackle, Cole Goodwin and others. There will be vendors, raffles, an auction and more. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20/child and children 9 and younger are free. For more information call Ashley at (912) 601-2356.

ä SCRABBLE PARTY will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Oct. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Oct. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EDUCATIONAL HOMEBUYING Seminar will be held Oct. 10, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LUNCH & Learn Program, “Recycle to Rocks: A Unique Recycling Alternative,” will be presented Oct. 12, noon–1 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Cost is $20/person, $15 for Garden members and includes meal and program. To make a pre-paid reservation (required) call (912) 478-1149 or register online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/garden.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. A program on Racer Evans & Ogeechee River Boats will be presented by Dr. Brent Tharp. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Aliens,” which is rated R for monster violence and language. Copies available at the front desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.