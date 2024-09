Today ä BRIER CREEK Revolutionary War Battlefield Association will host a Dinner Banquet Friday at Forest Heights Country Club, Country Club Road. Visit artifacts displays, mingle and more, 5:30–6 p.m. Dinner and presentation by Dan Elliott, “New Discoveries at Brier Creek,” is from 6–8:30 p.m.” Cost is $40. Mail RSVP checks to BCRWBA, P.O. Box 603, Swainsboro, GA 30401.