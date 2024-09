Today ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon themed, “A Taste of Home.” The program, “Shining a Light on Human Trafficking,” will be presented by Dr. Karen Lambie, retired Bulloch County teacher. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.