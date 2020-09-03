Calendar0904 2020

Upcoming Events

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS to solicit input of a proposed increase of 2020 property taxes for the City of Statesboro will be held Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CRAFT KITS for Kids will be available for pickup Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä DIY PROJECT: Rope Orb will be available for pickup Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Sept. 10.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use AccessGenealogy,” will be held Sept. 10 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä 7TH ANNUAL Jesse Hinton Memorial Homeless Veterans Fundraiser will be held Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–noon. Items may be dropped off at 500 Commerce Drive, Statesboro, behind Citizens Bank and next to Franklin Toyota. Items needed include non-perishable foods, water, sports’ drinks, juice, tents, batteries, flashlights, tarps and gift cards. Cash donations will be used to by items as well such as personal hygiene items. No clothing will be accepted. Hosted by the US Military Vets MC.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.